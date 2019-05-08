Chevron (CVX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

Media stories about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news impact score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Chevron’s score:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

