Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) has been given a $100.00 price target by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

CPK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. 81,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,698. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $201.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $12,969,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 813.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

