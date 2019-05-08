Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein acquired 1,500 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $45,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $441,231.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHSP opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

