Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CHSP opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $45,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $441,231.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHSP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

