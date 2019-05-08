Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.49 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $357.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.