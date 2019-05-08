Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stake Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $3,747,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total transaction of $4,777,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,361 shares of company stock worth $10,077,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

Charter Communications stock opened at $374.74 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $259.48 and a 1-year high of $378.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

