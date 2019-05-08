CEVA (CEVA) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEVA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

CEVA stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.91 million, a PE ratio of 221.36 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CEVA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

