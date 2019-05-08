CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 252871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEU shares. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $631.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$347.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$323.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.210000005316456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$25,704.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,322,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,708,543.44. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,328,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,840,440.08.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

