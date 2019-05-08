Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.70

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 1255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $518.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 854 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $66,073.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 681,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,724,714.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 763 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,758.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 677,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,194,836.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $846,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

