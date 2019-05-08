Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.41.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.40 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$517.47 million for the quarter.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

