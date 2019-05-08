Celcuity (CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports.

CELC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.20. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

