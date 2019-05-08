Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 309,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 335,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after buying an additional 1,287,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 223,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

