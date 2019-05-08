CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. 872,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,005. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,655,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

