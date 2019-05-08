Catalent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,305 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,097% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Catalent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. First Analysis restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $143,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $2,303,676. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,020 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,562 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

