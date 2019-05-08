Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.20 million and $130,924.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00354798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00900532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00150743 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,355,312 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

