Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,453.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $239,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,933 shares of company stock worth $25,591,752 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

