Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. Caretrust REIT also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 707,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,585. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

