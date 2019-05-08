Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 816.00 and a beta of 2.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

