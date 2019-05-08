Capital Senior Living (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Capital Senior Living news, Director Ross B. Levin bought 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $26,211.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,607.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director E. Rodney Hornbake bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $227,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $125,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Senior Living stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Capital Senior Living worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Senior Living (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/capital-senior-living-csu-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.