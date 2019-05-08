CAPITA GRP/ADR (CTAGY) vs. Qiwi (QIWI) Head-To-Head Review

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Qiwi 12.02% 15.29% 6.58%

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Qiwi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.46 billion 0.19 -$150.91 million N/A N/A Qiwi $441.00 million 1.90 $56.99 million $0.96 14.29

Qiwi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAPITA GRP/ADR and Qiwi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qiwi 1 1 1 0 2.00

Qiwi has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.62%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiwi beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

