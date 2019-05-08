Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 785,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $3,747,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,361 shares of company stock worth $10,077,246. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $374.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $259.48 and a 52-week high of $378.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

