Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 38,942 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,644,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

