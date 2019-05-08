Canaccord Genuity Lowers Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Price Target to GBX 300

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.20 ($3.40). 936,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

