Campbell Soup (CPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Campbell’s shares have declined in a year. This is largely attributable to sluggishness across some of the company’s categories. We note that the company has been battling soft U.S. soup sales for quite some time now. Further, the Campbell Fresh unit has also been dismal and, management is in fact, exploring the sale of this business. Moreover, high supply-chain expenses, higher promotional spending and inflationary trends are weighing on gross margin performance. The company is also exposed to significant currency headwinds. Nevertheless, we note that the company is gaining from the acquisitions of Snyder's-Lance and Pacific Foods. It is on track with integration of these buyouts and expects sales of nearly $1,500-$1,550 million from them in fiscal 2019. Also, it is progressing well with cost-savings plans, which generated savings worth $50 million during second-quarter fiscal 2019.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

