Cameco Corp (CCJ) Stake Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.83. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.93 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

WARNING: “Cameco Corp (CCJ) Stake Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/cameco-corp-ccj-stake-lessened-by-united-asset-strategies-inc.html.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.