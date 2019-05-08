Cambrex (CBM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cambrex has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambrex will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter worth $5,046,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 253,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth $321,000.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

