Cambrex (CBM) Cut to Outperform at First Analysis

First Analysis lowered shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

CBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Cambrex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cambrex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE:CBM opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambrex will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cambrex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambrex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambrex by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cambrex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cambrex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

