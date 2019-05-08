Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

