Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $16.79

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $16.79. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 51379 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

