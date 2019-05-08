Buckingham Research Raises SYSCO (SYY) Price Target to $84.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SYSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.08.

SYSCO stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $299,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SYSCO by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,806,000 after buying an additional 1,320,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

