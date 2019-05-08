BTIG Research Boosts Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Price Target to $90.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

IRTC stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. 5,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,485. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Bruce G. Bodaken sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $206,952.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,820,290.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,823 shares of company stock worth $9,628,023 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 46.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 143.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

