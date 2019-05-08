Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

BEP stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,102. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.