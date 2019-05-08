Brokerages Set Waters Co. (WAT) PT at $209.87

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $213.21. 629,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,532. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waters has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $657,110.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,442 shares of company stock worth $9,758,004. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,863,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after acquiring an additional 344,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.