Brokerages Set Shopify Inc (SHOP) Price Target at $236.00

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shopify to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $258.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $266.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -424.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $101,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shopify by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shopify by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

