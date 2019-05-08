Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) PT at $4,093.33

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,093.33 ($53.49).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of JMAT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,212 ($41.97). 171,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,873 ($50.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.25) per share, with a total value of £378.84 ($495.02). Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $118,128 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

