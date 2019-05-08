Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Target Price at $147.40

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.58. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $372.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Coherent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Coherent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coherent by 5.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

