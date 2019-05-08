Brokerages Set Celestica Inc (CLS) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celestica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 113,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Celestica by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celestica by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 265,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

