Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $324.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $104,085.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $52,055.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,788.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,869. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,233. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

