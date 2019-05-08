BP plc (BP) Receives GBX 653.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 653.13 ($8.53).

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. HSBC dropped their target price on BP from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £309.72 ($404.70).

BP stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

