BP plc (BP) Holdings Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

BP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 4,021,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

