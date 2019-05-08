Boxlight (BOXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 715,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 940,272 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on Boxlight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/boxlight-boxl-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.