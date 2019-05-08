BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $262,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,456. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

