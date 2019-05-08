BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 million, a P/E ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 0.35. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

