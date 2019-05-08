Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will announce $52.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.42 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $44.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $209.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $226.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $237.56 million, with estimates ranging from $213.05 million to $266.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,298. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 145.58, a current ratio of 145.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

