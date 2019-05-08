Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $22,697.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $22,697.00 and approximately $25,418.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00074445 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00050318 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000790 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

