BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $932,006.00 and approximately $63,693.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00977471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00327559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00167819 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00020909 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 4,326,448,336 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

