BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Director Sells $296,261.42 in Stock

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,543.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8,359.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 44,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEAT. Benchmark set a $82.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/biotelemetry-inc-beat-director-sells-296261-42-in-stock.html.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.