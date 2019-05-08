Bio-Path (BPTH) vs. Zymeworks (ZYME) Financial Review

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bio-Path alerts:

28.4% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Zymeworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bio-Path and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -226.27% -178.96% Zymeworks -44.67% -16.41% -13.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bio-Path and Zymeworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymeworks 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Zymeworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zymeworks is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Path has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Path and Zymeworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path $40,000.00 1,059.21 -$8.58 million N/A N/A Zymeworks $53.02 million 10.99 -$36.56 million ($1.26) -14.44

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymeworks.

Summary

Zymeworks beats Bio-Path on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia; and in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It has license agreement with The University of Texas relating to the delivery technology platform for antisense nucleic acids, including two single nucleic acid drug products. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies targeting cytokine-receptor pathways. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.