Befesa (BFSA) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.80 ($60.23).

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Befesa has a 52-week low of €34.35 ($39.94) and a 52-week high of €46.65 ($54.24).

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

