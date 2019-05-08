Bausch Health Companies Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.12.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

TSE:BHC opened at C$34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 863.41. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$23.60 and a 12 month high of C$36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.91.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

